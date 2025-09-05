Westland woman helps save neighbors from devastating condominium fire

The Brief About eight families have been displaced from a fire at the Woodview condos. Chantell Catlin spoke about how she called 911 and helped alert residents inside. The fire spread from outside the building to the attic, leading flames to shoot through the roof.



A fire in Westland leaves multiple families without homes tonight.

The Woodview Condominiums have been totally burned out. A large portion of the roof is completely gone.

The backstory:

FOX 2 spoke with the Westland fire chief, he said they do know the fire began on the outside behind one of the lower units. It then moved to the attic, which was why the flames were so high.

The eight families displaced have temporary homes and there were no injuries.

Resident Chantell Catlin is a big reason why, helping alert and evacuate her neighbors.

"At 5:05 I heard this big boom," said Catlin. "Then I saw the light out of my balcony window. When I looked out, I saw the building was on fire. So I got my son up, got my friend up, we ran out and ran over here, banging on people's doors and called 911."

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "You hung out of your window and said, ‘Did everybody make it out?’ Hearing that they did, what goes through your mind knowing you’re part of the reason they’re alive?"

"I was so happy, I called my mom, I was screaming, I was crying," she said.

Jackie Brown is a resident of the apartment complex.

"Everybody was able to walk out," she said. "That’s a blessing and you lost everything. I’m praying to God. I was out here trying to see who needed a water, who needed a ride.

"It brought me to tears it could have been me."

Chantell Catlin