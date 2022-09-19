Westland's Eloise Asylum to deliver terror for second season

article

Eloise Asylum in Westland is opening for its second season of haunts Saturday.

The haunted house opened last year in the Kay Beard Building of the former Eloise psychiatric hospital.

Long rumored to be haunted, Eloise has a dark past that dates back to the 1800s. The area has been a poor house, a general hospital, a mental hospital, and a sanitarium for tuberculosis patients, on a campus with more than 70 buildings.

Most of those buildings are now gone, and the Kay Beard Building is now used for paranormal investigations, history tours, an escape room, and the haunted attraction.

A portion of proceeds from the haunt will be donated to a homeless shelter on the property.

Eloise Asylum will be open Saturday, Sept. 24; Friday and Saturday the first weekend of October; Friday through Sunday through Oct. 30, and Nov. 5.

Tickets are $44 for two attractions, with VIP also available. Buy tickets here.