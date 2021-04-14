What are Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions?

article

Some restrictions previously put in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan remain in effect as virus cases surge in the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she does not plan to put new restrictions in place. Last week, instead of ordering high schools and restaurants to close, she asked schools to take a two-week break and urged residents to not dine inside eateries.

More: Whitmer urges HS to go remote for 2 weeks, pause athletics

However, this week the head of the CDC warned that a shutdown is necessary to slow the virus in Michigan. Whitmer has said vaccines are key to ending the pandemic, but the CDC said the vaccines wouldn't be effective for roughly six weeks, meaning they aren't the best immediate approach.

Related: Are COVID-19 vaccines working despite case spike in Michigan?

Whitmer is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon. It is unknown what she plans to discuss. Her last order is set to expire April 19.

Advertisement

Here are the restrictions currently in effect:

Restaurants and bars

Bars and restaurants can operate at 50% capacity, up to 100 people. They have a curfew of 11 p.m.

People are allowed to dine in groups of up to six. Masks and social distancing must be utilized.

Entertainment venues

Movie theaters, bowling centers, casinos, and other entertainment venues are allowed to operate at 50%, up to 300 people.

Groups of up to 25 people are allowed. Masks and social distancing must be utilized.

Gyms

Gyms can operate at 30% capacity. Fitness classes are allowed as long as there is distance between participants.

Workout equipment and machines must be spaced at least 6 feet apart and must be cleaned after each use. Masks must be worn during workouts.

Retail stores

Stores can operate at up to 50%. Masks are required.

Stadiums and arenas

Outdoor stadiums and arenas can fill up to 20% of seating capacity.

People who know each other are allowed to be seated in groups of up to six. These groups must be at least 6 feet away from other groups. Entry and exit times must be staggered to reduce contact between patrons. Masks are required.

Gatherings

Indoor residential gatherings

Up to 15 people from no more than three households are allowed to gather in a home. Masks are required and social distancing should be followed, per state guidance.

If you are fully vaccinated, the CDC said you can attend a private gathering with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Related: Answers to big COVID-19 vaccine questions

You can also visit with one other household of unvaccinated people without a mask as long as no one is considered high-risk.

Outdoor residential gatherings

Up to 50 people are allowed. Masks and social distancing are required.

Indoor non-residential gatherings

Up to 25 people are allowed. Masks and social distancing are required.

Outdoor non-residential gatherings

Up to 300 people are allowed. Masks are required, and attendees should try to keep at least 6 feet of space between people from different households.

Workplaces

Employees who can do their jobs from home should continue to do so.

Read More: Michigan extends remote work order as COVID-19 cases spike

In-person work is allowed when remote work is not possible, but employers must take steps to mitigate the spread of the virus at work.

If a business is resuming in-person work, it must have a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and provide thorough training to employees that covers workplace infection-control practices, the proper use of personal protection equipment, steps workers must take to notify the business of COVID-19 symptoms or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis, and how to report unsafe working conditions.

This order is until Oct. 14, but it could be modified or withdrawn if there are changes in the virus spread.