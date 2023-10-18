What are the cars made by the UAW and when will the strike affect supply?

The ripple effects of the UAW's strike are going to spread for months through the auto industry. And the longer it continues, the more problems it will cause – and could even put some suppliers out of business completely. On a consumer level, however, the ramifications are going to take a bit longer to feel the impact. But it's coming.

The UAW makes 40% of all cars sold in the United States. With over 34,000 workers on strike – 22% of the UAW's workforce – the reality is that the availability of union-made cars in the United States is about to drop.

On average, it takes 18 to 35 hours to produce one mass-market vehicle. Once complete, the cars are shipped to dealers where they, on average, sit on the lot for about two months.

Wednesday marks 34 days since the stand-up strike started, which means the number of cars on the lots is a bit smaller today than they were when the strike started. But the cars made by union members will continue shrinking without a deal.

MORE UAW STORIES:

According to one economic forecaster, the United Auto Workers strike has reached the "danger zone" as idle production lines cease building vehicles, the smaller firms that contribute to the supply chain could be on the chopping block.

The UAW makes cars for all of Detroit's Big Three including the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette, Ford F-series, and Jeep Cherokees and Wranglers, among dozens of others. Below is the complete list of cars that the UAW makes in the United States – the cars that could be the hardest to get in the coming weeks and months.

What cars does the UAW make?

Cadillac CT4

Cadillac CT4-V

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

Cadillac CT5

Cadillac CT5-V

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Chevrolet Bolt (Electric)

Chevrolet Bolt EUV (Electric)

Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Malibu

Ford Mustang Coupe

Ford Mustang Convertible

Ford Mustang Shelby

What trucks to the UAW make?

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado Medium-Duty

Navistar (Regular and Crew Cab)

Chevrolet Silverado Light-Duty

Chevrolet Silverado Heavy-Duty Ford F-150

Ford F-150 (Hybrid)

Ford F-150 (Electric)

Ford F-650/750

Ford Ranger

Ford Super Duty 250/350/450/550

GMC Canyon

GMC Sierra Light-Duty

GMC Sierra Heavy-Duty

GMC Hummer Pickup (Electric) Jeep Gladiator

Ram 1500

Ram 1500 Classic

What SUVs and vans does the UAW make?