What are the cars made by the UAW and when will the strike affect supply?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ripple effects of the UAW's strike are going to spread for months through the auto industry. And the longer it continues, the more problems it will cause – and could even put some suppliers out of business completely. On a consumer level, however, the ramifications are going to take a bit longer to feel the impact. But it's coming.
The UAW makes 40% of all cars sold in the United States. With over 34,000 workers on strike – 22% of the UAW's workforce – the reality is that the availability of union-made cars in the United States is about to drop.
On average, it takes 18 to 35 hours to produce one mass-market vehicle. Once complete, the cars are shipped to dealers where they, on average, sit on the lot for about two months.
Wednesday marks 34 days since the stand-up strike started, which means the number of cars on the lots is a bit smaller today than they were when the strike started. But the cars made by union members will continue shrinking without a deal.
According to one economic forecaster, the United Auto Workers strike has reached the "danger zone" as idle production lines cease building vehicles, the smaller firms that contribute to the supply chain could be on the chopping block.
The UAW makes cars for all of Detroit's Big Three including the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette, Ford F-series, and Jeep Cherokees and Wranglers, among dozens of others. Below is the complete list of cars that the UAW makes in the United States – the cars that could be the hardest to get in the coming weeks and months.
What cars does the UAW make?
- Cadillac CT4
- Cadillac CT4-V
- Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
- Cadillac CT5
- Cadillac CT5-V
- Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
- Chevrolet Bolt (Electric)
- Chevrolet Bolt EUV (Electric)
- Chevrolet Camaro
- Chevrolet Corvette
- Chevrolet Malibu
- Ford Mustang Coupe
- Ford Mustang Convertible
- Ford Mustang Shelby
What trucks to the UAW make?
- Chevrolet Colorado
- Chevrolet Silverado Medium-Duty
- Navistar (Regular and Crew Cab)
- Chevrolet Silverado Light-Duty
- Chevrolet Silverado Heavy-Duty Ford F-150
- Ford F-150 (Hybrid)
- Ford F-150 (Electric)
- Ford F-650/750
- Ford Ranger
- Ford Super Duty 250/350/450/550
- GMC Canyon
- GMC Sierra Light-Duty
- GMC Sierra Heavy-Duty
- GMC Hummer Pickup (Electric) Jeep Gladiator
- Ram 1500
- Ram 1500 Classic
What SUVs and vans does the UAW make?
- Buick Enclave
- Cadillac Escalade
- Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Cadillac Escalade (Hybrid)
- Cadillac Lyric (Electric)
- Cadillac XT4
- Cadillac XT5
- Cadillac XT6
- Chevrolet Suburban
- Chevrolet Tahoe
- Chevrolet Tahoe (Police)
- Chevrolet Tahoe (Special Service)
- Chevrolet Traverse
- Dodge Durango
- Ford Bronco
- Ford Escape
- Ford Escape (Hybrid)
- Ford Expedition
- Ford Explorer
- Ford Explorer (Hybrid)
- Ford Explorer (Police Interceptor)
- GMC Acadia
- GMC Hummer SUV (Electric)
- GMC Yukon
- GMC Yukon (Hybrid)
- GMC Yukon XL
- Jeep Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee (Hybrid)
- Grand Wagoneer
- Wagoneer
- Jeep Wrangler
- Jeep Wrangler (Hybrid)
- Lincoln Aviator
- Lincoln Aviator (Hybrid)
- Lincoln Corsair
- Lincoln Corsair (Hybrid)
- Lincoln Navigator
- Chevrolet Express
- Chevrolet Express (Cut-Away)
- Ford Transit
- Ford Transit (Electric)
- Ford E‐Series (Cut‐Away)
- GMC Savana
- GMC Savana (Cut-Away)