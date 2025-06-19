What Metro Detroit drivers should do if their car stalls in flooded conditions

The Brief Avoid driving through high water; it's risky and can severely damage your car, warns Fire Chief Teresa Robinson. Mechanic Hoang Dinh advises against buying flood-damaged cars due to potential engine and electronic issues. If stuck in rising water, keep moving forward or call 911 for help.



You've seen it. Maybe you've done it. Driving straight into high water, hoping you'll make it through. But on Thursday, a local fire chief and a seasoned mechanic had a simple message: don't.

Big picture view:

It's a lousy look, your ride wrecked in rising water.

On 14 Mile, not far from Coolidge, many drivers were caught in the crosshairs of a severe storm.

Ferndale Fire Chief Teresa Robinson says it's not a guessing game.

What you can do:

When the skies open up and patience wears thin, sit still.

"I think people really just underestimate it and they don't realize how deep the water might be," said Robinson. "If the curb is underwater, don't drive through it. Our cars aren't made for water; they're not amphibious. As soon as your muffler gets underwater, you're in trouble."

Over at Dinh Auto Repair, Hoang Dinh says they have seen it all. If your car's caught swimming, it might not be salvageable.

"Depends on how bad is the damage," Dinh said. "We have to very much inspect the car. If it's damage to the engine, we got to pretty much replace the engine. The moisture will enter into the computer and electronics. Those are very sensitive. So there can be intermittent problems, which could be a headache."

So let's say you're close to getting stuck in a street that's turned into a stream.

"Try to keep the car moving forward. As soon as you slow down and stop, you're not going to be able to move," Robinson said. "Try to safely get out of your car. Try to get out of the water if you can; if you can't, call us."

That means calling 911, because when you wade into danger, first responders are the ones who can wade in to save you.