'What goes up, comes down,' Detroit, Michigan state police watching for celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve

Next to 2020, 2021 in Detroit saw a decline in both homicides and non-fatal shootings.

The results are encouraging, the police chief said. But they're still too high. And on a night when fireworks boom, gun shots also ring out in celebration. Police officers from multiple agencies have a warning for anyone that chooses to partake in the latter: Don't do it.

"What goes up, comes down and lives will be lost as a result of this negligent action," said Todd Bettison, Detroit police's first assistant chief.

Chief James White sounded an encouraging tone about ringing in the new year on Friday, highlighting a 4% drop in homicides and a 9% drop in non-fatal shootings.

But he also warned that when someone fire a bullet into the air, it can travel up to a mile before coming back down.

And that's when accidents can become deadly.

"We'll be out responding to shots fired runs as we always do and we'll take appropriate enforcement actions," White said. "We don't want to ring in the new year with an arrest."

It's a problem in Detroit and the surrounding counties.

"Celebratory gunfire isn't just a Detroit thing. It’s all over the place," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "We see it in our townships that we patrol in Oakland and Macomb County. We’ll be looking for that too."

White was alongside Shaw, Bettison, and officers from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Highland Park Police Department to issue the warning.

Even concealed pistol license holders can be reckless, White said. And if they inappropriately discharge their firearm, "your CPL privilege will be revoked. I know we'll be making that request."

On the roads, police will be searching for drunk drivers as well. More than a third of deadly car crashes from 2016 to 2020 were alcohol-related, Shaw said. He also mentioned an increase in marijuana use being found among drivers.