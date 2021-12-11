What to do if a traffic light is out during a power outage in Michigan

With heavy winds forecasted for Saturday, power outages are expected.

See the latest power outage updates here.

If you encounter a traffic light that is out, there are laws for how to handle dark lights.

In Michigan, a traffic signal that is out is treated as a four-way stop.

So, treat an intersection without a working light the same way you would treat an intersection with four stop signs: vehicles at each side of the intersection take turns going, beginning with whoever was there first.

The law used to say to follow right-of-way rules when approaching a traffic light that is out, but that changed back in 2018.