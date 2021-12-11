Michigan power outages: Thousands of DTE, Consumers customers without power due to heavy winds Saturday

DTE Energy is reporting that 108,009 Michigan customers do not have power as of 2:50 p.m. Saturday. Consumers Energy said 126,969 customers are without power as of 2:50 p.m.

This number is expected to rise due to high winds.

Check the DTE outage map here and the Consumers outage map here.

DTE has more than 1,400 crews in the field working to restore power, while Consumers is reporting more than 200 crews out.

Southeast Michigan is under a Heavy Wind Alert until 8 p.m. Saturday. Winds could exceed 50 mph during this time.

DTE said it is anticipating outages and has crews ready to address issues.