High wind alert for Saturday with gusts exceeding 50 mph

Changeable weather Saturday as a strong area of Low pressure approaches from the south. Periods of rain, heavy at times, start Friday evening into Saturday morning, Downpours into early Saturday morning may be accompanied by thunder and lightning as milder air develops in advance of the approaching system.

Strong winds expected prompted a Wind Advisory beginning Saturday at 8 a.m. that was upgraded to a High Wind Alert shortly after. It ends at 8 p.m. The wind could exceed 50 mph. You may want to secure your Christmas decorations or trash cans. Power outages are possible.

As the system approaches, milder air from the south will temporarily warm out temperatures overnight. So instead of overnight lows on the chilly side, they will actually rise to the 50s. Don't get excited. This is only temporary. Saturday temperatures start out mild (55) then fall off near 30 overnight with wind chills in the teens.

As the Low and front move through, temperatures will fall back to the 30s overnight with wind chills in the teens! A few snow showers may mix in in the colder air.

Rain tapers off as snow showers when colder air displaces the mild air in place overnight. Sunday is a dry day, cooler (but still above the norm of 39). Breezy with a high of 44/33

Sunny on Monday 47/31

Dry for Tuesday 47/39

A chance for rain Wednesday 56/47

Windy again for Thursday (57/34 chance of late rain) and Friday. High of 45

Enjoy your weekend,

Lori Pinson

