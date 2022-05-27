What to know about Michigan firework laws for Memorial Day

article

Fireworks are allowed in Michigan, but if you don't follow the law you could face hefty fines.

Michigan law allows fireworks to be used from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day.

Fireworks can only be lit on personal property by people who are not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Public property, including streets and sidewalks, school property, or church property, are off limits. Also, it is illegal to light fireworks on someone else's property without permission.

If fireworks cause property damage, injure someone, or kill someone, the person who lit the firework could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony.

Violating firework laws could lead to time in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Be sure to check local ordinances if you plan to use fireworks because some cities may have rules that are more restrictive than the state laws.