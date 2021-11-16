What to know about the 2021 Detroit Tree Lighting at Campus Martius

article

The 18th Detroit Tree Lighting celebration is Friday at Campus Martius Park.

The free annual event kicks off the holiday season Downtown.

This year's seasonal activities include the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge in Cadillac Square, as well as the new 1001 Winter Wonders on Woodward Avenue.

When is the Detroit Tree Lighting?

The event is from 5 p.m. until midnight on Friday, Nov. 19. The 65-foot Norway spruce from Michigan will be lit just after 7 p.m.

What is there to do at the Detroit Tree Lighting?

There will be a skating performance by Olympic and U.S. national champion figure skater Ashley Wagner, as well as musical performances by Thornetta Davis, Ryn Neal, and "The Voice" winner Cam Anthony.

Also. there will be horse-drawn carriage rides, shopping, hot chocolate giveaways, food trucks, visits from Santa, ice skating, and more.

Where is parking for the Detroit Tree Lighting?

Parking for many lots around the event can be booked online now.

What about COVID-19?

Masks are encouraged and will be provided at this outdoor event.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available.

If you don't feel well, stay home.