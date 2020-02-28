What you need to know about the Coronavirus and how to keep you and your family safe

In December 2019, the first identified case of novel coronavirus was identified in Wuhan, China. Since then, there have been almost 100,00 cases confirmed and 2,800 deaths as the disease has spread throughout China and now throughout the world.

The majority of the reported cases have all happened in China but is now moving to Europe and the United States. As of Feb. 28, 2020, there are 60 confirmed cases but health officials are warning of an increasingly likely possibility of the COVID-19 virus spreading widely in the U.S.

Track the spread of the illness: Thes are the confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

So far, there are zero cases in Michigan. There have been a few possible cases but all came back from the CDC as negative for the novel coronavirus.

Doctors in Michigan and public health officials say you shouldn't panic about the coronavirus but you should be ready.

Coronavirus 101 for Michiganders

"The ones that are affected more severely are the elderly or those that have a lot of preexisting medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, that sort of thing," says Dr. Geehan Suleyman, the medical director of infection prevention at Henry Ford Medical.

Advertisement

But don't bother with the masks. Dr. Suleyman says they only come into play for those that are sick, or if you know you are going to be having close contact with someone who is sick.

No coronavirus cases in Michigan - but Whitmer says state is ready

Coronavirus is not a new illness to humans - it usually is passed around and causes mild illness similar to the common cold - however, the novel coronavirus, now identified COVID-19 virus was first detected in China in December. The CDC says the first infections were associated with live animal markets in China but has now been known to spread person-to-person globally.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, and a fever. The symptoms can be severe and even fatal.

It could take between 2 or 14 days for symptoms to appear. So far, the CDC says the virus is "spreading easily" in China. This week, a California woman was determined to be the first known American case that did not involve someone traveling to China.

There's no vaccine to combat the virus but there are some things you can do to avoid being exposed.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

STAY HOME when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If you believe you have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, it is crucial that you restrict any activity outside and call a medical professional immediately.

In-state testing just recently became available in Michigan, which means test results will be ready in just a few hours.

You can get the latest coronavirus news in Michigan at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.