Wheelchair-bound man with dementia from Detroit missing since Monday night

Detroit police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a serious missing person case after someone left a dialysis treatment center.

Alfred Jones, 69, was last seen at the Dialysis Center on Cass for treatment. A release from police says he left the center around 7:30 p.m. last night.

He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The elderly man has a light complexion and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue shirt, and blue jeans.

Jones is also in a wheelchair and only has his right leg.

In addition to being in poor physical condition, Jones also has dementia.

If anyone has seen Alfred or knows of his whereabouts, please call Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340.