When does Michigan's mask mandate end?

While Michigan changed its mask mandate last week, some people are still required to wear masks.

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 must wear masks indoors. They no longer need to wear them outside. Vaccinated people can be inside without a mask.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced when the remaining COVID restrictions, including the mask mandate, would be lifted. On July 1, all restrictions will be lifted, and masks will no longer be required for anyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Whitmer said the lifting of all restrictions will happen "unless unanticipated circumstances arise." She said this is not expected.

She noted that businesses and workplaces can set their own mask mandates, so some places may still require masks beyond July 1.

Some other restrictions are also scheduled to change before July 1.

On June 1, all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted. Indoor capacity limits will be 50%. Curfews on bars and restaurants will also be lifted on this day.

The set dates for easing restrictions means that Michigan is no longer following Vacc to Normal, the framework established for when orders would be lifted.

If the state followed Vacc to Normal, capacity limits on indoor stadiums, banquet halls, funeral homes, and gyms, as well as bar and restaurant curfews, would be lifted after 60% of Michigan adults have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. All indoor capacity limits would be lifted at 65%.

Currently, 57% of adults in Michigan have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.