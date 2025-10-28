When will future of Detroit officer who shot driver six times be decided?

The Brief The fate of an officer accused of violating policy within the Detroit Police Department will be decided in the prosecutor's office and at a board meeting. The officer shot a driver six times during a tense exchange with police on Sunday. The Board of Police Commissioners will meet on Nov. 6.



When will the fate of a Detroit police officer accused of violating multiple policies when they shot a driver following a traffic stop be decided?

The Detroit Police Department chief said the officer could be charged after they shot a woman six times when a stop for speeding escalated into a vehicle pursuit.

Todd Bettison already signaled he would be requesting the officer be suspended without pay for the incident. The next few stages of the investigation are expected to be carried out before a police board and the prosecutor's office.

The latest:

The officer in question was among the members of DPD that responded to a vehicle pursuit that stemmed from a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

While chief Bettison said department rules were not followed throughout the series of incidents, including calling for a supervisor when a citizen requests one, the scene turned violent when officers boxed in the driver after she fled the initial traffic stop.

One officer eventually shot at the vehicle, striking the driver six times. She was taken to the hospital for treatment before being released and lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

Bettison ordered her be released Monday morning after reviewing the body camera footage.

Charges could also follow the investigation if the Wayne County Prosecutor suspects a crime was committed. The driver won't be charged, Bettison said.

"Kym worthy is going to take her time with this. She isn’t going to rush to judgment," said Steve Dolunt, a retired assistant chief with Detroit police. "But there’s several things he could be charged with and he may never get a job in law enforcement again all because of a heated exchange with a citizen. It’s sad on both parts."

What they're saying:

The decision regarding the officer's status within the department lies with Detroit's Board of Police Commissioners. The next time they meet will be Nov. 6.

One member of the board said there wasn't much ambiguity about whether rules were violated.

"Absolutely you cannot shoot at moving vehicles. She asked for a supervisor and if you refused a supervisor - once we look at the evidence and find that to be true - then that’s a serious problem," said commissioner Darryl Woods. "When a citizen asks for a supervisor to be present and is being reasonable in their request, then there’s no way in the world you deny that."

The chief is expected to make a formal request to suspend the officer during the meeting in November.

"A lot can come out of it. These are very serious allegations: these policy violations are very serious. We are disturbed by what we have heard and saw. We’re looking forward to be able to get this matter resolved expeditiously," said Woods.