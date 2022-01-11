Where to find warming centers in Detroit

article

With single digit temperatures settling into Southeast Michigan, Detroit has opened warming shelters around the city to offer some respite from the conditions.

Four sites have been opened so far, two for families and single women specifically.

Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits most of the day on Tuesday and that could be deadly to people trapped outside. Anyone in need of help can stop by any of the four shelters:

Cass Community Social Services - 1534 Webb Street, accepts families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House 3 - 12900 W. Chicago St, accepts families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Third Street - 3533 Third Ave., accepts single men

Pope Francis Center, TCF Center, 1 Washington Blvd., open to all homeless from 7-11 a.m.

Anyone looking for more information can call (313) 305-0311.

RESPITE LOCATIONS

The City’s recreation centers and Detroit Public Library branches are open during business hours to provide residents relief from extreme weather. Both recreation centers and the libraries will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Detroit Recreation Centers

Adams/Butzel Center, 10500 Lyndon (313) 628-0990 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday Closed

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive (313) 628-2028 Monday – Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Saturday & Sunday Closed

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (313) 628-2819 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday Closed

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (313) 628-2030 Monday – Friday 1 – 9 p.m. | Saturday & Sunday Closed

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (313) 628-2000 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday Closed

The Detroit Public Library is operating under COVID-19 protocols, which includes limited capacity and two-hour limit per visit.

Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor/Springwells, Detroit, MI 48209 • 313.481.1550 Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy/Southfield, Detroit, MI 48228 • 313.481.1720 Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Dr./E. Warren, Detroit, MI 48224 • 313.481.1760 Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Main Library 5201 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202 • 313.481.1300 Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday 1 - 5 p.m.

Parkman Branch 1766 Oakman Blvd./Linwood, Detroit, MI 48238 • 313.481.1810

Technology, Literacy & Career (TLC) Center: 313.481.1814 Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Redford Branch 21200 Grand River/W. McNichols, Detroit, MI 48219 • 313.481.1820 Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday 1 - 5 p.m.

Wilder Branch 7140 E. 7 Mile Rd./Van Dyke, Detroit, MI 48234 • 313.481.1870 Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday 1 - 5 p.m.