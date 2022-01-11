Michigan will have sub-freezing temperatures and a single-digit wind chill Tuesday

Here we go again! Temperatures are down even further this morning, fading into the single digits.

But! The wind is lighter too, so the end result is similar to the cold from 24 hours ago. Single digit wind chill on either side of zero.

We'll see plenty of sun through the day with nothing more than high and mid-clouds passing overhead at times.

A south wind draws in some warmer air tonight bringing our temperatures close to freezing this time tomorrow morning before topping out close to 40 on Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds will stream in with light snow showers that are possible Wednesday evening and early Thursday.

Any accumulation will be held under an inch.

Our Friday night/Saturday system continues to move further south, so I've taken snow out of the Saturday forecast, but the more southerly track does allow for another surge of cold for the weekend.