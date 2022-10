Where to vote early in Detroit: City opens 13 early voting locations

article

With Election Day just three weeks away, the city of Detroit is working to make it easier for residents to vote by opening more than a dozen early voting locations on Monday, Oct. 17.

The City of Detroit is opening 13 "Early Vote Centers in neighborhoods throughout the city where registered voters can receive, fill out, and safely submit absentee ballots.

The city is also putting out 20 video-monitored drop boxes around the city.

If you choose to vote early in person, you can do so until Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. When you arrive, tell the staff you want to vote absentee and you'll be handed a form to complete and return.

In Michigan, anyone interested in seeing what their ballot looks like can see so by going to the Michigan Secretary of State website and put in their precinct information.

The centers are all open Monday-Friday for the next three weeks and most are also open on the Saturday and Sunday before Election Day.

The ballot is the same absentee ballot voters would have received if they had requested it from the state.

Below are the 13 Early Vote Centers which are available to all Detroit residents:

Department of Elections

2978 W. Grand Blvd., MI, 48202

Open hours:

Monday: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: Nov 5 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: Nov 6 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Clark Park

1130 Clark St., MI, 48209

Open hours:

Monday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: Nov 5 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: Nov 6 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

City Clerk's Office (Coleman A. Young Municipal Center)

2 Woodward Ave. Ste. 200, MI, 48226

Open Hours:

Monday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Adams Butzel Recreation

10500 Lyndon St., MI, 48238

Open Hours:

Monday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: Nov 5 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: Nov 6 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Butzel Family Center

7737 Kercheval, MI, 48214

Open Hours:

Monday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: Nov 5 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: Nov 6 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

WCCCD Eastern Campus

5901 Conner St., MI, 48213

Open Hours:

Monday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: Nov 5 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: Nov 6 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Northwest Activity Center

18100 Meyers Rd., MI, 48235

Open Hours:

Monday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: Nov 5 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: Nov 6 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Farwell Recreation Center

2711 E. Outer Dr., MI, 48234

Open Hours:

Monday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: Nov 5 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: Nov 6 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tindal Activity Center

10301 W. 7 Mile Rd., MI, 48221

Open Hours:

Monday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: Nov 5 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: Nov 6 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Kemeny Recreation Center

2260 S. Fort St., MI, 48217

Open Hours:

Monday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: Nov 5 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: Nov 6 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

WCCCD Northwest

8200 Outer Dr. W, MI, 48219

Open Hours:

Monday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: Nov 5 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: Nov 6 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Heilmann Recreation Center

19601 Crusade, MI, 48205

Open Hours:

Monday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: Nov 5 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday: Nov 6 ONLY: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Greater Grace Temple

23500 W. 7 Mile Rd., MI, 48219

Open Hours: