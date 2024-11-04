Where to vote in Michigan for the 2024 election - find your polling location

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5 and, while more than 3 million Michigan voters have already cast their ballots, those who vote in person will make their trip to the local clerk's office, elementary school, or church to make their voices heard.

Polls open for in person voting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close by 8 p.m. local time. That does not mean you have to cast your vote before 8 p.m. – as long as you're in line by closing time, your vote will still be counted.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot but have not yet turned them in can still do so – just don't mail it. Instead, bring it to your local clerk or voting location and have it tabulated on Election Day.

If you don't know where to vote, the State of Michigan has a helpful site to help you find your location.

If you have recently moved, haven't voted before, or forgot your voting location, just check the Michigan website.

All you have to do is fill out the basic information: your legal name, birth month and year, and zip code. Click ‘search by name’ and you'll see all the information you need. You can also search by your driver's license as well.

Under the clerk’s information is a phone number and email contact information if a voter has any other questions.

Voter turnout on Election Day this year will be an interesting number to watch. This is the first year that Michigan has had early voting and, on Monday, Secretary of State Jocely Benson announced that more than 3.2 million people have already voted.

Benson also outlined when results will be reported with the first batch coming in at 9 p.m. While polls close at 8 p.m. for most of the state, there are three counties in the Upper Peninsula that are in the central timezone, which delays when the state publishes its numbers.

The final unofficial results will be available by midday Wednesday.