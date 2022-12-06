Whiskey & Wine Fest, a ghost hunt, holiday events, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

article

Sample whiskeys and wines, hunt for ghosts, and celebrate the holidays, all in one weekend.

There's a lot going on around Southeast Michigan. Check it out:

Michigan Museum of Horror Ghost Hunt

Friday, Dec. 9 from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Dec. 10

Michigan Museum of Horror at 44 S Monroe St, in Monroe

Hunt for ghosts while surrounded by horror memorabilia.

The building, which was built atop a burial ground, was once a funeral furniture store where coffins and embalming tables were made. Now, it's full of skulls, skeletons, funeral items, dolls, witches, wet specimens, and more.

A $45 ghost hunt ticket includes the tour and ghost-hunting equipment.

Buy tickets here.

Light Up Marygrove

Friday, Dec. 9 from 5-9 p.m.

Marygrove Conservancy at 8425 W. McNichols in Detroit

Light Up Marygrove will feature live entertainment, giveaways, arts and crafts, holiday snacks, a small business marketplace, a laser light show, tree lighting, and more.

Also, representatives from the DTE Home Energy Consultation Program will be on-site to discuss their energy efficiency program and schedule appointments for all eligible homes. Gift cards and electronics will be available to win through a free raffle.

This holiday event is free.

Register here.

Holiday Stroll

Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Canterbury Village is transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the holiday stroll.

See movie characters, sing along to classic songs, enjoy treats, and more.

Tickets are $14.99. Veterans, military members, and children younger than 2 are free. Buy tickets here.

Can't make it this weekend? The stroll is happening every weekend until Dec. 23.

Tiny Expo

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ann Arbor District Library at 343 S. Fifth Ave.

The Tiny Expo features more than 40 artists and crafters selling handmade products.

Check out the full vendor list.

Making Spirits Bright Blanket Making

Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 4 p.m.

Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi

Fleece & Thank You, a nonprofit that provides hospitalized children with comfort items, is holding a blanket-making event this weekend.

The goal is to make 250 blankets during the event.

Register or donate here.

Whiskey & Wine Fest

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6-10 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Sample both whiskeys and wines while enjoying live entertainment at this fest.

General admission tickets get you in at 7 p.m., and you get 10 sample tickets, a commemorative glass, a photo, and coat check for $45. VIP admission includes 6 p.m. entry, 15 sample tickets, and the rest of the GA perks for $65.

Buy tickets here.

Wild Lights

Now through Jan. 8, 2023

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Wild Lights starts this weekend at the Detroit Zoo.

Nearly 300 lit-up sculptures will fill the front of the zoo through Jan. 8, 2023.

Tickets for Wild Lights range from $17-$24, with packages available as well.

Buy tickets and see the full schedule here.