Whitmer activates emergency operations center as water levels rise at Cheboygan dam

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The Brief Water levels have risen within 18 inches of the top of the Cheboygan dam and are still rising. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state emergency center to help local communities. Snowmelt and heavy rain are causing high water levels, with more rain expected.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) on Friday and declared a state of emergency for Cheboygan County due to concerns about rising water levels at the lock and dam complex in Cheboygan.

What they're saying:

"Record snowfall last month and recent rain have elevated water levels, which could lead to possible flooding for local communities," Whitmer said in a statement. "State officials have been closely monitoring conditions all week, and there is a comprehensive plan in place to protect Michiganders and property."

Whitmer said activating the SEOC will help support local communities with resources to keep residents safe.

Big picture view:

Water levels on the Cheboygan River have risen to within 18 inches of the top of the dam over the past 24 hours. If levels reach 12 inches below the crest, the response will expand to include additional public safety measures.

State officials said a large piece of ice also damaged safety wire near the dam. As a result, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources closed access points upstream and downstream.

The National Weather Service said an active weather pattern over the past month produced above-average snowpack and rainfall — about 5 inches above normal liquid equivalent since March 1 — across Cheboygan County.

Snowmelt from a major mid-March winter storm that brought 1 to 2 feet of snow, combined with steady rain and periods of freezing rain in recent weeks, has driven high flows along the Cheboygan River and upstream lakes.

Forecasters said warmer temperatures this weekend, along with additional rain expected into the middle of next week, could further increase water levels.

Local perspective:

DNR crews spent Friday placing 1,500 sandbags along the Cheboygan Lock as a precautionary safety measure, while officials continue to monitor water levels on the Cheboygan River. Portions of the area have been closed off to keep the public safe.

State and federal officials are exploring additional ways to increase outflow from the Cheboygan Lock and Dam complex.

What you can do:

Residents are urged to sign up for local alerts to stay informed and to review flood preparedness and safety information.