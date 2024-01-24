Gov. Whitmer calls for free community college during 2024 State of the State

Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her sixth State of the State address from the Michigan House Chambers Wednesday night, laying out her 2024 agenda.

Whitmer highlighted policies implemented by Democrats in 2023, their first year with full control of the agenda in over four decades. Democrats worked to repeal a union-restricting law known as "right-to-work," overhaul gun laws in the state, and further protect both LGBTQ+ and abortion rights.

Whitmer said her office will continue to make Michigan a great place to live and move to – when it comes to education, housing, innovation, healthcare, and more.

"Since I took office, we have paid down $18 billion of state debt, we brought our rainy day fund to an all time high of nearly $2 billion, we've even created new rainy day fund for our schools and put nearly $500 million into it," Whitmer said. "We are making great strides, and we won't back down in our fight to protect reproductive freedom."

Whitmer emphasized that she will continue investing in education, from preschool to college.

"When I introduce my next budget, we're going to keep feeding students and lowering grocery bills for families," the governor said. "We know education in Michigan needs more support and more work and we want student outcomes to exceed our expectations. We need to better prepare students for success after they graduate, whether they go right into the workforce or enter community college, trade school, or a four year university."

She urged state lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide free community college tuition for all high school graduates.

"In our next budget, let's make the first two years of community college in Michigan tuition free for every high school graduate," Whitmer said.

Whitmer’s speech highlighted an investment of over a billion dollars to build or rehabilitate housing in the state, saying they planned to "build, baby, build." She also called on lawmakers to pass a tax credit of up to $5,000 for caregiving expenses including counseling, transportation, and nursing or respite services.

"We will build a Michigan where if you get knocked down, you have the support you need to get back up. Lowering costs on the biggest items in your budget, improving education so your kids can thrive, ensuring you can ‘make it’ no matter who you are or what you’ve been through," said Whitmer.

Last year, much of what Whitmer wanted in her State of the State speech — including tax cuts and a repeal of right to work — was passed by a Legislature controlled entirely by Democrats.

This year could prove more difficult with the state House membership deadlocked at 54-54 until at least April. Two Democratic representatives left their seats in November after winning mayoral races and special elections will be held in the two heavily Democratic districts on April 16.

Much of the work highlighted in Whitmer’s speech aligned with the key issues that national Democrats are stressing ahead of the November election. Voter sentiment toward the party’s agenda in Michigan could prove vital for an upcoming presidential election that could hinge on the battleground state’s results.

"I cannot solve global inflation alone. No one person can — not even the President," said Whitmer, who is the co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. The governor underscored Biden’s policies multiple times in her speech, saying they had driven a "manufacturing renaissance" in Michigan.

Republican leaders criticized Whitmer before her speech for what they said has been five years without substantive improvements in education, infrastructure or economic development in the state. Rep. Matt Hall, the House minority leader, described Whitmer’s agenda as "short-term ideas that are designed to generate a lot of press and attention toward perhaps national political ambitions."

Many of the proposals, including the free community college plan and Whitmer’s call for free pre-K for 4-year olds by the end of the year, will require funding in the upcoming state budget.

It remains to be seen how soon, if at all, Whitmer’s initiatives will be brought before state lawmakers. Several key proposals that Whitmer called for last year, including paid family and medical leave, have yet to receive approval from lawmakers and remained absent from her speech Wednesday.

Ap News contributed to this report.