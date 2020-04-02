Whitmer COVID-19 town hall: To get through this we must all do our part

"Tough times don't last, tough people do."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer sought to reassure and inform Michiganders in the midst of a pandemic during a town hall address Thursday.

There are more than 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and more than 400 people have died. Whitmer re-iterated the importance of complying with the order to stay home by highlighting a real life tale of two infections.

"I think that the story that really hit this home for me, was the description of a woman who had COVID-19 and very few symptoms, hardly even knew she was sick but got tested," Whitmer said. "Her husband got COVID-19 and had incredible symptoms and passed away from it."

Social distancing was displayed in real time for this town hall with the lead anchors from channels 4, 7, and our own Huel Perkins hosting the event from our respective TV stations.

FOX 2: "Governor we've received hundreds of questions, but it boils down to what one viewer told me. She said she is sick of hearing that we are all in this together. She is a single mother of two young kids who has lost her job in part because of the stay at home order. Governor what would you tell this young woman?"

"I know people are making a great sacrifice, we are going to do everything we can to get through this, to support you and your kids," Whitmer said.

As for the kids, Gov. Whitmer ordered all K-12 schools to close for the year, but is allowing districts to decide if they'll have summer school or start the coming school year early.

She also addressed the concerns of out-state communities whose hospitals could receive overflow COVID-19 patients, afraid they will bring the virus to places it hasn't been.

"The fact of the matter is COVID-19 is probably in a lot more places than we know because of this lack of testing," she said.

The situation is critical - so much so, the state's top doctor, Joneigh Khaldun now says we all should consider wearing a mask of some sort whenever outside.

She also spoke about the Henry Ford Health System leading the country's first large scale study to determine hydroxychloroquine's effectiveness in preventing COVID-19.

"This is a new virus, we don't exactly know how it works, how it works in the human body, who is going to be immune, what medications might work against it," Dr. Khaldun said. "It is very important we pursue these clinical trials."

Time will tell if it will be an effective weapon in the fight against COVID-19. Until then, Whitmer is urging medical professionals outside southeast Michigan to join those on the frontlines and for residents to give blood, or donate food or medical supplies.



"To get through this we must all do our part," she said. "Stay home, stay safe and save lives."

