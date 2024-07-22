Whitmer endorses Harris for president after Biden drops campaign bid

Michigan's governor has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president following the dramatic turnaround in the race for the Democratic Party nomination.

In a post on X, she released a statement that she was endorsing Harris alongside other Midwestern governors from Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

"Today, I am fired up to endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States," she wrote.

Whitmer not interested in running for Vice President: "I'm not leaving Michigan"

"In Vice President Harris, Michigan voters have a presidential candidate they can count on to focus on lowering their costs, restoring their freedoms, bringing jobs and supply chains back home from overseas, and building an economy that works for working people. She's a former prosecutor, a champion for reproductive freedom, and I know that she's got Michigan's back."

While Whitmer has herself been a popular name as a potential replacement at the top of the ticket, she has shot down questions about her running for president in the months and weeks leading up to Joe Biden dropping out.

Up until Sunday when the president announced he would drop out of the race, Whitmer had supported Biden.

Now, a day after the seismic shift in the campaign, she is arguing Harris is the best candidate for beating Donald Trump, who accepted the Republican Party nomination for president last week.

"That's in stark contrast to Donald Trump, a convicted felon who stokes violence, overturned Roe, attacked our auto industry which hardworking families depend on, left office after losing 100,000 manufacturing jobs, and drove our economy into the ground last time he was in the White House," she added.

"Vice President Harris has my full support."