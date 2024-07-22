Gretchen Whitmer not interested in running for Vice President: “I'm not leaving Michigan"

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was talked about as a potential Presidential candidate in the wake of Joe Biden dropping out of the race. But on Monday – she endorsed Biden's pick while also saying she's not interested in the second job either.

In a post on X, Whitmer released a statement that she was endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris alongside other Midwestern governors from Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. She said she was "fired up" to do so.

Shortly after her statement was released, FOX 2's Tim Skubick caught up with Whitmer to ask if she was now interested in the Vice President job.

"I'm not planning to go anywhere," Whitmer said. "I'm not leaving Michigan. I'm proud to be the governor of Michigan. I have been consistent. I know everyone is always suspicious and asking this question over and over again - I know you're doing your job - I'm not going anywhere."

She said she's endorsing Harris as President and said the reason it took her nearly 24 hours to endorse Harris was because she was caught off guard by Biden's announcement.

"I think everyone was surprised by the news yesterday, even though there was a lot of conversation about it. That means co-chairs included. I wanted a minute to check in with my colleagues and let the dust settle and I'm proud to be supporting the Vice President for President," she said.

Whitmer is attending an event in Warren where she will announce the launch of a new initiative to create jobs in the state through the Michigan Maritime Manufacturing (M3) Initiative. These will be jobs that support the country's needs for maritime engineering roles in the state of Michigan.

"In short, it will help us get ship done," Whitmer said about the M3 initiative. "We have the grit and knowhow to produce anything that America needs."

Whitmer touted the state's population's skilled work in automotive and the work ethic of Michiganders. She said she's proud that the Navy recognized how Michiganders embrace that challenge.

"They bet on Michigan because we are a good bet," Whitmer said.

Up until Sunday when the president announced he would drop out of the race, Whitmer had supported Biden.

Now, a day after the seismic shift in the campaign, she is arguing Harris is the best candidate for beating Donald Trump, who accepted the Republican Party nomination for president last week.

"That's in stark contrast to Donald Trump, a convicted felon who stokes violence, overturned Roe, attacked our auto industry which hardworking families depend on, left office after losing 100,000 manufacturing jobs, and drove our economy into the ground last time he was in the White House," she added.

"Vice President Harris has my full support."

