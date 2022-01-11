Whitmer explains why she hasn't implemented COVID-19 mandates in Michigan despite high case rate

When the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, mask mandates were implemented and businesses went to takeout-only.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she hasn't taken actions like she did early in the pandemic because vaccines are now available.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, we didn't know that a mask was such an important tool that each of us could utilize to keep ourselves safe. We just knew this virus was spreading fast, and it was taking a huge toll," she said.

Shed noted that Michigan was a virus hot spot.

"We had to act quickly with blunt tools just to keep people from getting the virus," she said. "Here we are, almost two years later. We have vaccines that work, boosters that are incredibly effective at keeping people from getting really sick.

She added that her husband currently has a mild case of Covid because he has his booster.

