Whitmer extends eviction protection until June 12 with new executive order

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed a new Executive Order which extends protections for tenants and mobile home owners from being evicted from their home until June 12 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s critical Michiganders can self-quarantine and continue staying safer at home without fear of being evicted,” Whitmer said. “This Executive Order gives renters and mobile home owners some peace of mind as we continue to flatten the curve.”

Executive Order 2020-85 ensures tenants and mobile home owners can remain in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, even if they are unable to pay their rent. The order also relieves courts from certain statutory restrictions so they can stay eviction-related proceedings until after the COVID-19 emergency has passed.

Read the full order below: