Whitmer 'open to having conversation' with lawmakers on dropping gas sales tax

For the first time, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is willing to have a conversation about eliminating the 6 percent sales tax on gasoline - but she never said if she would endorse it.

All this on the same day that the governor announced she was running again for a second term..

"We are ready to run for re-election," Whitmer said.

The governor worked the crowd and thanked her volunteers for collecting 30,000 signature to get on the November ballot.

One face in the crowd was her husband, who stood off to the side and his answer to this question was not surprise either.

The governor gave her first scrum as an official candidate and would not take the bait on what she thought of the crowded GOP field of would-be opponents.

"I'm not going there," she said.

And for a moment she also declined to take a stance on lifting the sales tax at the pump.

Skubick: "Will you negotiate on the six percent sales tax?"

"At this point we are focused trying to get the supplemental passed," Whitmer said.

Skubick: "The Senate GOP leader and your Senate Democratic leader favor it, are you willing to talk to them about it?"

"I'm always willing to have a conversation," she said.

Skubick: "Will you support it?"

"I'm always willing to have a conversation," she said. 'That was your question and that's your answer."

Then she added, "If there are additional ideas that we can pursue, I'm eager to do that."

However, the Democratic ticket of Michigan State University grad Whitmer and Lt. Gov and University of Michigan grad Garlin Gilchrist is divided on which team wins the NCAA tourney.

"Michigan. of course," Gilchrist said.

"State and I have Michigan women and State men," Whitmer said.

Skubick: "How much have you bet?"

"Zero," Whitmer said.

She is probably betting that she wins four more years.

Advertisement



