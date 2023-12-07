Whitmer repeals country's only immunity law that shielded drug makers from liability

The law that shielded drug manufacturers from liability in Michigan in cases of families being harmed by their products has been repealed.

The governor signed the law's repeal Thursday, making it the final state to have such a law on the books that protected companies that made drugs from being sued by people harmed by those products.

For the first time in 30 years, residents and local governing bodies can now sue pharmaceutical companies and distributors for damages.

The law's repeal comes as states have pursued companies for perpetuating the opioid epidemic that have led to millions getting addicted to painkillers. Of the $54 billion in settlements that lawsuits have recouped, Michigan will receive nearly $800 million. The funding will go toward treatment options in communities afflicted by the epidemic.

SB 410 was sponsored by Ann Arbor Democrat Jeff Irwin.

"The repeal of our state’s immunity law for the drug industry restores accountability for drug manufacturers, and vital access to justice for our state and its people," he said in a statement.

The state attorney general applauded the repeal, saying it was about getting Michigan residents on an "even playing field with the rest of the country."

"We all owe a debt of gratitude to the many legislators who took up this mantle in the past, and to Sen. Irwin, the legislature, and the governor for scoring this win for drug safety, for accountability, and for Michigan today," said Dana Nessel.

It received primarily bipartisan support with the Senate chamber voting 30-8 in favor, and the House approving 79-30.