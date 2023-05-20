Whitmer signs bill that lowers costs of college tuition for military spouses and kids

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined National Guard members, their families, and state lawmakers to sign legislation that expands the Michigan National Guard state tuition assistance program eligibility for spouses and dependents.

"Today’s bipartisan bill will lower the cost of higher education for spouses and children of Michigan National Guard Members," said Governor Whitmer. "I am proud that we can work across the aisle to support our service members and their families, who put their lives on the line to keep us safe and stand tall for our values and freedoms. As Michiganders, we will have their backs."

House Bill 4199 expands eligibility for tuition assistance to spouses and dependents of National Guard members and increases the funding cap from $10 million to $15 million. The Michigan National Guard Tuition Assistance Program provides financial assistance for service members attending any public or private college, university, vocational school, technical school, or trade school located in Michigan.

"Since the program’s inception, over 6,000 guard members have benefited from MINGSTAP and now thousands of eligible spouses and dependents will have the same opportunity to earn a tuition-free degree or professional certificate," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "Today’s announcement by Gov. Whitmer signals Michigan is serious about supporting military families who have made significant sacrifices on behalf of our state and nation."