Whitmer 'taking her time' deciding fate of embattled MSU trustees Denno, Vassar

Faculty and student groups have joined the chorus from the Michigan State University Board of Trustees to oust Dr. Rema Vassar and Dennis Denno, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is not about to rush into any quick decision.

"I take these requests very seriously," she said. "There are serious ramifications and I'm going to take my time to make the right call."

A 66-page investigative report on the conduct of the two Democratic board members concluded they did violate several university policies.

In early March, Vassar resigned as board chair.

What the governor, her legal team and the state attorney general's office have to figure out, is whether those alleged policy violations are severe enough to warrant dismissal.

"My legal team is doing its due diligence and I don't have anything to announce today," Whitmer said.

The two board members voted no on the expulsion resolution adopted by the other board members during a Zoom meeting two weeks ago.

When Whitmer was asked about a timeline for making this decision, she said this: "I'm not going to put a timeline on it. we have another meeting next week on this."

Tim Skubick: "You are not going to sit on this?"

"No," she said.

