Whitmer's SOS cracks at Ohio, Indiana being 'bigoted' for abortion, and gay rights raises GOP ire

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is facing backlash over some comments she made during her state of the state address. Her opinion that two bordering states that do not support abortion and gay rights are, "bigoted" is drawing the fire of some conservatives.

"I'm looking at you Indiana and Ohio," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her State of the State Address.

The Republicans did not applaud when the governor singled out those two states for allegedly being bigoted when it comes to abortion and civil rights for the gay community.

"States with extreme laws are losing talent and investment because bigotry is bad for business," Whitmer continued.

Both governors of Indiana (Eric Holcomb) and Ohio (Mike DeWine) are Republicans.

Republican House Rep. Andrew Beeler (R-Port Huron) defends those citizens who believe in traditional marriage and are anti-abortion.

"I do think its fair to call a vast vast majority of religious people in our state bigots," said Beeler.

Many businesses in Michigan want to change the state Civil Rights law to protect gay persons from being fired or evicted from their apartments. And many support the right for women to choose on the abortion issue.

"I think that it is remarkable that our state plan for economic development is to lure more businesses and people with the prospect of being able to kill unborn children," said Beeler.

The Democrats applauded the governor's strategy but are there enough of them to change the civil rights law? The governor may need some Republican votes to do it.



