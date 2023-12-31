Whitmore Lake house explosion kills 4 people, injures 2

Four people are dead, and two others were injured after a house explosion in Whitemore Lake on Saturday.

The explosion occurred at a house located on Winters Lane near the area of 6 Mile and Main.

"Our officers got a call a little while ago that somebody found debris … it’s debris from the explosion," said Lt. David Powell, Northfield Township Police Department. "The Sheriff’s deputies are here were at Jackson and Zeeb road, and they heard the explosion there, 9 Miles away."

The two people who were injured are still hospitalized with severe injuries.

Investigators are still trying to learn what caused the explosion. They ask people to stay out of the area and let the investigators do their work.

