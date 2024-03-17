Who killed Kelvin Wheeler?

July 8, 2020 is a day that Rose Anderson thinks about all the time.

That is the day that her son Kelvin Wheeler, 34, was shot and killed on Detroit’s west side.

One day Anderson hopes to find out who killed Wheeler, and why.

"It's just so many unanswered questions," she said. "It's like puzzle that you are trying to push the pieces together but it's not fitting."

Kelvin Wheeler, Jr. was in his Jeep SUV with his girlfriend when a man walked up to them and fired about 20 shots into the car. Wheeler was killed, his girlfriend wounded and the questions still linger.

There were 20 shots fired that night.

"My son wasn't a street man. He was a god man," Anderson said. "He loved children he would help them in any type of way."

The 34-year-old father was shot and killed on Livernois near Ewald Circle.

Anderson says she’s been in the dark about the case since the fall of 2021.

Kelvin Wheeler was killed July 8, 2020.

DPD says their prime suspect for Wheeler’s murder was killed last year. But Anderson says a detective told her police had him in their custody before that, he purportedly provided the names of two other people involved in the shooting before he lawyered up and was cut loose. Police did not have enough evidence to hold him.

Anderson doesn’t know what to believe now.

"If it isn't what you said, then these people are still out there and they are living their lives just like I got away with it," she said.

Anderson has vowed to keep fighting, for her own sake, and for her grandson’s.

"Each accomplishment that he makes in school... the awards... the tears that come down his face we all know what they are for," she said. "’I wish my daddy was here to see this.’"

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.