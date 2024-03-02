Who killed Steven Radcliff?



It’s been nearly four years since Steven Radcliff was killed. His family is still seeking answers.

It was the early morning of March 17, 2020. Steven Radcliff, 27, was crossing the street in the area of Dequindre and East Robinhood, when a vehicle fatally struck him.

Police later put out a description of that vehicle, a 2011-2012 white Ford Escape.

Evandrea, Radcliff’s daughter, was only one year old when he died.

And she, her family, still don’t have the answers they so desperately want and need.

Radcliff’s mother, Beverly Winfrey, won’t stop putting up flyers and billboards and doing these kinds of interviews in the hope that someone will set aside fear or guilt to tell investigators what they know about the case.

"I think of my son every day," she said. "I can literally stand on my porch and see where my son was killed.

If somebody was in the car with you, you got to know something. … Y’all know that you hit somebody. It’s got to be sitting on your conscience. I have to forgive in my heart. I do believe it was an accident, but you still need to come forth."

The night it happened, Radcliff was walking across the street just after 1:30 in the morning near Dequindre and east Robinwood on the east side of Detroit.

Police were able to capture an image of the vehicle they believe hit him.

Police say after the driver hit Steven, the SUV kept going – heading south on Dequindre.

The missing grill and front end damage should have been a dead giveaway it was involved in a crash.

"It was the beginning of the pandemic," Winfrey said. "I understand that he was killed on the 17th. The governor shut the state down on the 18th. That may have given you an opportunity to hide the car. You may think that you got away."

"It’s not like you hit a dog, this was my son. He was a good guy."



Anyone with details can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.