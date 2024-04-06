Who killed Tarrie Daniel?

It’s been nearly three years since Tarrie Daniel was killed, his family still doesn’t have any answers.

A $7,500 reward is being for information leading to the arrest in a fatal 2021 hit-and-run of the Southfield man in a wheelchair.

Daniel was killed when his motorized wheelchair was struck on Martha Washington Drive at 6:45 a.m. on July 4, 2021. Daniel, 28, was headed home from visiting with a family member when he was struck and dragged 220 feet in the crash.

Charrie Daniel, the victim’s sister, spoke to Fox 2 recently about the case.

She said that police disposed of Daniel’s wheelchair, and have no other evidence. They found the car that was used in the hit-and-run, looked at it, and then released it to the owner.

The suspect's vehicle is a 2009-2011 Jaguar XF.

"We’re back to square one," Charrie said. "Washington Heights is not that big."

Charrie said "someone has to know something," and she just thinks they are scared to come forward.

His family told FOX 2 in 2021 that he didn't let being in a wheelchair stop him from overcoming obstacles and living life to the fullest.

Tarrie, born with Cerebral Palsy, graduated from Southfield High School, and represented his middle school in the Special Olympics.

He was known for volunteering his time, helping neighbors get their trash containers to and from curbside on trash day. He was also a very active, independent individual who enjoyed hanging out with friends who enjoyed having him around.

"I have spent quite some time," Charrie said about the search for her brother’s killer. "It’s not making no sense. I don’t know what to do."

If you have any information help this family by making an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit their website at 1800speakup.org. Your identity is 100% anonymous.