Southfield family pleads for answers after hit-and-run driver kills man in wheelchair

A hit-and-run driver killed Tarrie Daniel in Southfield on 4th of July.

Daniel, who was in a wheelchair, was struck near his home in the area of Martha Washington and George Washington drives as he was getting home from visiting with a family member.

His family said the 28-year-old didn't let being in a wheelchair stop him from overcoming obstacles and living life to the fullest.

Tarrie Daniel

Police believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is a silver Jaguar with significant frontend damage.

"You have left a family in shambles. We want to know what happened," Daniel's relative Twayeta Stewart said. "Just turn yourself in. We understand you may have been scared or whatever happened but we need answers."

The family said a reward will be offered for information. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-796-5500.