Who killed Teron Flowers and Marquese Smith?

Best friends Marquese Smith and Teron Flowers were gunned down after making a trip to the store on Dec. 15, 2021.

"I just want him back. They broke me," said LaKeisha Baltimore, Marquese's mother.

That fateful night in 2021, Smith and Flowers got into a fight with another group of men at a convenience store near Chene and Larned, and were followed by a white Dodge Charger.

"The car began to slow down and that is when he realized what was happening so he and Teron took off running," Baltimore said.

As they ran from the car, they ran right into an ambush. Multiple shooters were waiting at the Martin Luther King apartment complex.

Smith, a former minor league football player, and Flowers, a member of the military were physically fit, but weren’t fast enough to outrun the bullets.

"Marquese was shot and killed in the center of the King between lots 7 and 8 and Teron was shot and made it to the intersection just past the King homes," Baltimore said. "When you have people who are willing to ambush someone and chase them through a complex where they know people are watching ... no one is safe."

The two had been friends since high school.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous. A $4,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.