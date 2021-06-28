Why some drivers are having issues getting their vehicles back after Metro Detroit freeway flooding

Weekend flooding on Metro Detroit freeways forced many drivers to abandon their vehicles. Now, some of those people are having issues getting them back.

Vehicles that were left behind on freeways and other flooded roads were towed. Some drivers are waiting hours and paying hundreds of dollars to get them out of tow yards.

Related: Resources available for flood victims in Metro Detroit

The prices differ because police agencies that had the cars towed charge different prices. If you are having an issue with what you are being charged, contact the police agency that had your vehicle towed to work out the fee with them.

If you do not have your registration, title, and driver's license, it will take you more time to get your vehicle back.

Advertisement

Drivers who don't have comprehensive coverage on their insurance policies will have to pay for towing and water damage. However, because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency, there will be state resources that could help people. It is not clear, however, how or when that help will be allocated.