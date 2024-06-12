William Pickard, famed Detroit entrepreneur, dead at 83

article

William Pickard, a Michigan entrepreneur whose career spanned decades and included management and founding ventures in the automobile industry, has died, his family announced Wednesday.

Pickard, who is known as one of the first Black men to own a McDonald's franchise, grew up in Detroit before starting the Global Auto Alliance in 1989, was 83 years old.

He was surrounded by family and loved ones at his home in West Palm Beach, Fla, his family said in a statement.

"On behalf of our family, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the love and support during this difficult time. Your kindness has provided immense comfort," the family said.

In addition to his work with GAA Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, he was a co-managing partner of MGM Grand Detroit Casino and co-owned five Black-owned newspapers.

Awarded the Lifetime Humanitarian title in 2019, Pickard earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan in 1965 and a doctorate from Ohio State University in 1971. Before that, he attended Western Michigan University and Flint Mott College.