Wind Advisory overnight; chance of showers Saturday

Secure your outdoor Christmas decorations - because a Wind Advisory for strong winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour, goes into effect at 1 a.m. and expires at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The approaching system will first raise temperatures overnight, so you'll start off your Saturday in the 40s.

Scattered showers may develop - once the cold front goes through, temperatures will plummet, producing wind chill values in the 20s.

Another cold day is expected Sunday. More sun, but still breezy, so the forecast high of 39 will feel chillier. Overnight low 25.

It will be breezy Monday with a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 42 and low of 34.

Chance for showers Tuesday. Breezy with a high of 43 and a low of 29.

Falling temperatures again are expected for Wednesday with a chance for rain, possibly mixing with snow showers early. Before the readings fall with a high of 41 and low of 28.

It will be colder on Thursday, and variably cloudy with a high of 37 and low of 24.

Expect clouds and chilly weather on Friday with a high of 39.

Have a great weekend,

Lori



