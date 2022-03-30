Wind Advisory overnight, some rain for Thursday
FOX 2 - A Wind Advisory is in effect from midnight through Thursday at 4:00 p.m. The gusts expected, will be up to 50 miles per hour.
Tonight, breezy and milder with a few random showers and a low of 52.
Thursday: Cloudy and windy with a few morning showers. Expect falling temps throughout the day. The early high will be near 55 before cooling off.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, but breezy and cooler with a high of 44.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool. The highs for both days will be near 50.
