Winter Blast returning to Royal Oak in 2023 -- What to expect

Royal Oak will again host Winter Blast, a free weekend of activities highlighting all Michigan's cold months have to offer.

The event will be held from Feb. 3-5, 2023.

"After a successful event earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring back Winter Blast, which is known for seasonal offerings that bring so much joy to city residents and families from all over Metro Detroit," said Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment, and sales with Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. "The addition of the premier ice rink in 2023 offers visitors another reason to come to the festival and then stay to enjoy Royal Oak’s mix of diverse dining and retail shops that are all within walking distance."

Winter Blast 2022 (Catalyst Media Factory)

Almost 80,000 people attended the festival that was held in 2022.

Next year's activities will surround The Rink at Royal Oak at Centennial Commons, between Main and Troy streets and 11 Mile Road and 3rd Street. There will be heated tents and roasting stations to keep you warm around the fest.

Winter Blast activities

Free ice skating at The Rink at Royal Oak. Visitors can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $5.

A learn-to-ski and snowboard experience from Mt. Brighton Ski Resort. Attendees can be fitted for ski or snowboard gear and then go down a beginner-level slope with the help of Mt. Brighton Ski and Ride School instructors.

A snow slide

A zip line

An ice garden and ice carving demonstrations

Food trucks

A family zone with a kids' stage

Live music from Metro Detroit performers

Hours

4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Feb, 3; from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; and from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

Cost and parking

Entry to the festival is free.

Parking structures are free for the first two hours you are parked. After that, parking is 75 cents per hour.