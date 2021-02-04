First snow, then dropping temps during Winter Weather Advisory until 4 a.m.

Southeast Michigan is getting a winter blast tonight with a weather advisory for the viewing area until 4 a.m. Friday.

Snow accumulations are expected between two to four inches leaving slippery roads, narrow visibility and a very likely slow-moving morning commute. The heavy snow will end around midnight and then the extreme cold sets in.

A narrow band of moderate to heavy snow will lift from southwest to northeast across the area tonight. The heaviest snow will fall between 7 p.m. and midnight where snowfall rates may reach one inch per hour. Snow rates will decrease after midnight, possibly mixing with drizzle south of M-59.

A strong cold front will then pass east through the area bringing strong wind gusts and falling temperatures.

As the temperatures drop, the wind will pick up between 10 p.m. tonight and 2 p.m. Friday, with gusts up to 39 miles per hour overnight.

On Friday the high is expected to be 16 with a wind chill of 0 and wind averaging about 25 miles per hour.

