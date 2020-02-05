Winter Weather Advisory in effect Thursday morning for all of SE Mich.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of southeast Michigan until 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

This means untreated roads will be hazardous throughout your morning commute. Slow down and use caution.

Check the traffic page before you leave, and get the forecast in your pocket with the FOX 2 Weather app - it's free!!

All of southeast Michigan has some snow on the ground this morning. Heavier snow fell in the southern areas of metro Detroit, with a majority of the school closings in that area.

The snow will move into Canda by 10 a.m. Thursday. We'll see temps in the low 30s throughout the day with scattered snow showers.

But then the bigger snow comes back.

More snow from the same system will start later tonight with flurries and snow throughout the evening and night.

Advertisement

How much snow are we looking at? By 8 p.m. Thursday we expect to have 3.2 inches of snow on the ground in Detroit. That's right on target with what we've forecasted at 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Again, areas in the south will be seeing higher accumulation.

But we're STILL not done. Overnight Thursday into Friday, we'll get another half-inch to inch-and-a-half, bringing our total in Detroit to 4.7 inches of snow by Friday afternoon.

The good news? Well...it will warm up eventually but not until after the weekend. We'll be pretty cold with temps below freezing all weekend, so get out and shovel/snowblow! Early next week we'll get above freezing and it will start to melt some of that snow away.

Before you leave for work, check traffic and get the latest news in our FOX 2 News app. And, if you've got any plans today, you'll need to know what kind of weather you'll be dealing with. That's why you need the FOX 2 Weather app - the free app has live radar, hourly and daily forecasts, plus video from the Weather authority. It's 100% FREE. The FOX 2 Weather app is available for free to all iPhone, iPad and Android users.