Winter Weather Advisory issued for SE Michigan with 2-5 inches of snow expected

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for SE Michigan New Year's Day into overnight. Widespread snow is expected with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches according to the National Weather Service.

Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe are under an advisory from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. today, while Macomb, Oakland, Lapeer, Livingston, Huron, Genesee, St. Clair, Saginaw, Sanilac and Tuscola are under an advisory from 7 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Snow is expected to fill in late this evening. This will result in periods of light to moderate snowfall, with snowfall rates ranging between a quarter-inch to a half-inch per hour.

Localized higher snowfall rates and accumulation totals will be possible along the Lake Huron shoreline from Port Hope to Port Huron during the mid to late morning hours.

