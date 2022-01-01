Expand / Collapse search

Winter Weather Advisory issued for SE Michigan with 2-5 inches of snow expected

FOX 2 Detroit

New Year's Day Snow on the Way

Winter Weather Advisory is going into effect this evening through mid-morning Sunday. After a mild and foggy start this morning, accumulating snow is on the way. In total, we should pick up between 2 to 4 inches of snow with a few spots picking up a little more. Expect temperatures to slip and slide through the day with temps only in the mid 30s this afternoon before falling into the 20s overnight.

FOX 2 - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for SE Michigan New Year's Day into overnight. Widespread snow is expected with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches according to the National Weather Service.

Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe are under an advisory from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. today, while Macomb, Oakland, Lapeer, Livingston, Huron, Genesee, St. Clair, Saginaw, Sanilac and Tuscola are under an advisory from 7 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Snow is expected to fill in late this evening. This will result in periods of light to moderate snowfall, with snowfall rates ranging between a quarter-inch to a half-inch per hour.

Localized higher snowfall rates and accumulation totals will be possible along the Lake Huron shoreline from Port Hope to Port Huron during the mid to late morning hours.


 