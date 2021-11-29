Expand / Collapse search

Winter Weather Advisory issued until 4 a.m. Tuesday with snow overnight

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 4 a.m. Tuesday by the National Weather Service. 

A total snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches is expected across portions of southeastern Michigan. The snowfall overnight is expected to impact the morning commute with slippery road conditions.

Snow will arrive after 7 PM this evening.  Most of the snow accumulations will be occurring over a relatively short time period focussed between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Brief intervals of heavy snow, with rates up to an inch per hour are possible during the evening hours.


 