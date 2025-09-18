Expand / Collapse search

'Wish he dropped that gun': Man in critical condition after Detroit police shooting

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 18, 2025 11:12pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit police give an update on late night officer involved shooting

Detroit police are on the scene for an officer involved shooting that happened Thursday night.

The Brief

    • An officer involved shooting left a man in the hospital in critical condition.
    • Police say the man ran from police and dropped his gun. He tried picking it back up which led to an officer firing shots at him.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in Detroit late Thursday night.

What they're saying:

Officials say at 10:20 p.m., members of the Detroit Police Gang Intelligence Unit were conducting an investigation when they approached a man who they thought appeared to be armed.

Police say the suspect then took off running with officers right on his tail. 

During the chase, officials say the suspect then dropped a gun he was holding and went to go pick it up. That was when he turned towards police, which led to an officer shooting at him multiple times, according to DPD.

While this occurred, the suspect threw the gun on top of the roof of a building.

Officials say the man is in the hospital in critical condition. 

