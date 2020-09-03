With Canadian border closed due to COVID-19, Livonia parents can't see dying daughter one more time 

For the past 6 months, the border between the U.S. and Canada has been closed because of COVID-19. Trade is still allowed but virtually all other travel between the two nations has been stopped. For a Livonia family, that's made their daughter's heartbreak even worse.

Marilyn and Norman Hodgkiss are running out of time to visit their 53-year-old daughter, Diane Costello, who is now entering hospice care.

"I noticed she was getting weaker when i was talking to her," Marilyn said.

They talk on the phone or on a computer every night. But it's not the same. Diane is about to enter hospice care after being diagnosed with cancer.

"I had no idea I had it and when I realized I had it, it was too late - stage four colorectal cancer. That's one of the worst diagnosis you can get," Diane said.

It was a heartbreaking revelation to her parents who are desperate to see her in person again.

"She's very, very, very sick and I can't see her. I'd just like to be able to physically be with her. Just a couple hours. I wouldn't breathe on anybody else. I wouldn't cough on anybody. I would just sit there and look at her," Marilyn said.

Diane grew up in Livonia and met a Canadian man who she eventually married. For the past 27 years, they've lived in Windsor, just a few miles, but an international border, away.

"I did what I could do when she was a baby but I can't do anything for her now. Nothing," Marilyn says.

The border was closed to all non-essential travel in March. Every month the two nations have agreed to extend the closure. Trade is still allowed but virtually all other travel is prohibited. Not even a note from hospice could get them across.

"We did some begging at that border. We begged," Marilyn said.

Canadian law prohibits visit for compassionate reasons such as visiting a critically ill loved one or attending a funeral, which is about the same here in the United States.

Even if by some fluke Canada decided to let them in today, they'd still have to quarantine for a full 14 days before seeing her. That would be 15 days and that's not even promised.

"I wake up every morning thinking about you and go to bed thinking maybe I'll see her tomorrow," Marilyn said.