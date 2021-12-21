With the price of beef up, Chef Bobby shows you protein swaps and makes his salmon Wellington

Beef prices are high right now, so Chef Bobby is here to show you protein swaps you can make in your diet.

He made his salmon Wellington, a recipe that is similar to beef Wellington.

Salmon Wellington recipe:

The Ingredients:

Salmon Fillets. Once baked in the puff pastry, the salmon stays incredibly moist, and it soaks up all the rich, buttery flavors (the mixture of Dijon, melted butter, and lemon zest. If possible, look for Craft Raised Species of King salmon, which are usually more nutrient-rich than the Basic farmed variety. You’ll also want to use skinless salmon for this recipe. If the salmon is sold skin-on, the seafood counter can usually remove it for you.

Puff Pastry . Frozen puff pastry becomes flaky, golden perfection once it’s baked. It envelops the salmon fillet and traps in the moisture. Egg Yolk + Water. Brushing an egg wash over the top of the puff pastry helps it turn golden brown.

Butter + Dijon Mustard. These two flavors are delicious combined and brushed over the top of the salmon fillets. They provide a subtle richness and tiny bit of zing. Plus, the moisture sneaks into the salmon as it cooks and keeps it tender.

Lemon Zest. For brightness, freshness, and acidity.

Seasonings. A combination of salt, pepper, garlic, and thyme season the salmon fabulously.

Spinach + Parmesan Cheese. Instead of the sautéed mushroom mixture used for beef Wellington (which would be overpowering here), I used a cheesy spinach mixture. It adds scrumptious nutty flavor, a layer of moisture, and some healthy, sneaky veggies. Spinach is packed with folate, Vitamin-K, Vitamin-C, and Vitamin-A.

What to do:

Stir together melted butter, mustard, lemon zest, and spices. Saute the spinach with the Parmesan. Roll out the puff pastry onto a floured work surface and cut it in half crosswise. Brush the salmon fillets with the butter mixture. Flip them over and place a fillet, butter-side down in the middle of each piece of puff pastry. Spoon the cheesy spinach over the top Fold one side of the puff pastry over the top, and brush the top of the folded part with egg wash. The egg wash will act like glue. Repeat with the opposite side, attaching the two flaps. Brush with more egg wash. Repeat until all 4 sides are folded. Make sure the pastry is well sealed. Transfer the salmon fillets to the parchment-lined baking sheet, seam-side down. Brush the tops with egg wash, and score diagonal lines in each direction to allow steam to escape. Bake the salmon Wellington for 20 to 25 minutes at 400 degrees F, until deep golden brown. Let cool for about 3-5 minutes and serve

The origin of salmon Wellington dates back to Tudor England (mid 1400s to early 1600s). Beef Wellington (which is a fillet of beef coated with pâté and mushroom duxelle, then wrapped in Parma ham, THEN wrapped in puff pastry and baked) was an incredibly popular dish among the higher classes. Larger groups began to experiment with other types of protein that were more plentiful and affordable, like salmon. I’m thankful that they did, because it led me to this unbelievably scrumptious and impressive-looking recipe.